Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 607.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

