Citigroup Raises Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $34.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

SNDX stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.