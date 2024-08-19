Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 441,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

