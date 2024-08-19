CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,986,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.88. 1,115,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

