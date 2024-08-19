CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $200.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.27.

NASDAQ CME opened at $207.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after buying an additional 215,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,678,000 after buying an additional 189,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

