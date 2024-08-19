Comparing Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -486.98% -63.09% -38.13% Bio-Techne 14.50% 12.88% 9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Bio-Techne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $184.34 million 2.66 -$892.87 million ($0.44) -0.50 Bio-Techne $1.16 billion 10.13 $168.10 million $1.26 59.14

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 3 2 1 0 1.67 Bio-Techne 0 3 8 0 2.73

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus price target of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 532.05%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $80.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Volatility and Risk

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

