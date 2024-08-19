Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

NASDAQ CSLR opened at $1.62 on Friday. Complete Solaria has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Complete Solaria news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $49,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria

About Complete Solaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLR. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Complete Solaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,604 shares during the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

