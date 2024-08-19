Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ CSLR opened at $1.62 on Friday. Complete Solaria has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.
In other Complete Solaria news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $49,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
