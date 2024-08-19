Concordium Price Reaches $0.0033 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Concordium has a market capitalization of $32.70 million and $372,298.90 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,387,322,686 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,850,429 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

