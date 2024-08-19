Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock remained flat at $16.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 542,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,451. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Constellium has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 81.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

