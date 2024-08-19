Contrasting Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) and Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $273.87 million 6.45 $271.96 million $2.27 6.31

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

