Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 14,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,944,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 1,344,395 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,500,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $3,850,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,164.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 256,698 shares during the period.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 534,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,274. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.