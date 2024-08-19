Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Up 9.2% in July

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000.

Cosan Price Performance

Shares of CSAN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 238,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Cosan has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Cosan Announces Dividend

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

