Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.56.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.