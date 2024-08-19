Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.45% of Creative Medical Technology worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CELZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,732. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Creative Medical Technology has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology ( NASDAQ:CELZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

