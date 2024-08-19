Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.21

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 226621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

