Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 38,495 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $228,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Arora Ashish sold 57,493 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $336,908.98.

On Monday, August 12th, Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $308,612.79.

On Friday, August 9th, Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $495,732.51.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.97 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cricut by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cricut by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

