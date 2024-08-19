Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.74. 361,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 824,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Specifically, CEO Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $228,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 57,493 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $336,908.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,539,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,881,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $308,612.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,243 shares in the company, valued at $15,269,636.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 150.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cricut by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 9,096.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

