Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 231,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRML traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.85. 2,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

