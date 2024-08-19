Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 1,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

