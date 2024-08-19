CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 173,944 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after acquiring an additional 156,222 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

