Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
