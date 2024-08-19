Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $108.38 and last traded at $109.93. 3,349,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 10,259,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

