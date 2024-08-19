Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 18.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $37,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,086 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

