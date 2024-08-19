Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FMDE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,603. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

