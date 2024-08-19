Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAW) Short Interest Up 11.7% in July

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of DECAW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. 998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile
