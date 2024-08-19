DigiByte 1-Day Volume Hits $5.59 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $129.35 million and $5.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,187.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.35 or 0.00569962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00112895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00260710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00032116 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,199,365,301 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.