Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,199,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.32. 210,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

