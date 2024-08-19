Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $172.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,338. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

