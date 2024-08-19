Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $903,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,405. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

