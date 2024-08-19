Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. 3,472,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.