Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 818 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

