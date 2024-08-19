Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Short Interest Update

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.04. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $7,614,045 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

