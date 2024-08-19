Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BROS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.0 %

BROS stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 181.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $3,890,951.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 650,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,605,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,605,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 257,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $9,311,067.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,552,999.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,911 shares of company stock valued at $23,380,308. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $41,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.