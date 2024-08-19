Efforce (WOZX) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1,243.56 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

