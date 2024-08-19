ELIS (XLS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68,065.29

ELIS (XLS) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $68,065.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.82 or 1.00013082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0406752 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53,930.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

