Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Enel Chile Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ENIC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.82. 473,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1,114,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

