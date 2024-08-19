enGene (ENGN) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 445 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare enGene to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get enGene alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares enGene and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.74 enGene Competitors $160.50 million -$18.86 million 76.89

Profitability

enGene’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares enGene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,569.27% -124.49% -24.30%

Volatility & Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for enGene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 751 2451 5754 67 2.57

enGene currently has a consensus price target of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 464.86%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 15.94%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.0%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 5,578.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

enGene beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.