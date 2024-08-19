Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Entergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

