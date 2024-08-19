Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 464,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,608. Equitable has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,766,000 after acquiring an additional 637,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

