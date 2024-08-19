Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Shares of ETRN opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,740,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,982,000 after acquiring an additional 260,924 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $15,308,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 1,758,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.