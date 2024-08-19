Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. 1,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $219,170.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 611,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,071,812.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 38,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,501 over the last three months. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

