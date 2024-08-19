Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6425 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Evergy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evergy to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.