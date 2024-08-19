Everscale (EVER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $756,345.30

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Everscale has a total market cap of $108.25 million and approximately $756,345.30 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

