Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXE
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.