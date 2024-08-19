Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of EXE traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.35. 174,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.37. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$696.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

