Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.03 million.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.54. The company had a trading volume of 551,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.78.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

