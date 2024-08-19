Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
