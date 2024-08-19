Family Investment Center Inc. Buys 54,741 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,111 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,712,000 after buying an additional 520,787 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,463,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,466,000 after buying an additional 250,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 759,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,901. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

