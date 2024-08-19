Family Investment Center Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 544,342 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,641,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,128,000 after buying an additional 223,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. 244,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,407. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.48. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

