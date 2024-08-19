Family Investment Center Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Family Investment Center Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 588,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

