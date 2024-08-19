Family Investment Center Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Family Investment Center Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.85. 1,954,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,038. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.